New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.22% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $35.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.91. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRST. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.