New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Tompkins Financial worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMP. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,811.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tompkins Financial Price Performance

About Tompkins Financial

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $68.50 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.73.

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

