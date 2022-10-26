New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Getty Realty worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $390,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $391,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 83,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of GTY opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

