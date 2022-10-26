New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.23 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho raised shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

