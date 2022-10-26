New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.33 Million Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 360,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 17.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.42. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

