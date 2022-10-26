New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.78 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 46.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

