New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 54.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 13.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,769,000 after buying an additional 55,470 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 408.8% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Featured Articles

