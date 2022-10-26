New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Macerich worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Macerich by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Macerich by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Macerich by 24.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAC opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Macerich from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

