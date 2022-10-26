New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,594 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of AdvanSix worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after buying an additional 571,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after buying an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter worth $5,317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,270,000 after buying an additional 101,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.79. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,345.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

