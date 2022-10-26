New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,800 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $6,896,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $3,788,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hibbett in the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock has a market cap of $801.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

HIBB has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

