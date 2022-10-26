New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth about $326,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.27 and a 1 year high of $96.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.22. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,085.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,973 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $945,982.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,085.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.