New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of OSI Systems worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 175.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,246 shares of company stock worth $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

