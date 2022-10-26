New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,282,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,801,000 after purchasing an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Sleep Number by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $789.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.10.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

