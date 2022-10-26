New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $8,237,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 81,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 204,330 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,716 shares in the company, valued at $510,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,923 shares of company stock worth $8,610,956. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.80 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

