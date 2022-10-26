New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 16.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,375 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the second quarter worth about $846,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 14.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter worth about $180,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 0.6 %

Innospec stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.12. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $106.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.