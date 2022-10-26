Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Lessened by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

