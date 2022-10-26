News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in News by 9.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in News by 1.4% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in News by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in News by 9.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. News Co. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $25.86.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

