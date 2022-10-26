NextNav (NN) vs. The Competition Financial Review

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NextNav to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 -$144.67 million -1.11 NextNav Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.03

NextNav’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NextNav. NextNav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

NextNav has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav’s rivals have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.5% of NextNav shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav -3,000.89% -86.23% -37.36% NextNav Competitors -322.53% 4.30% 2.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextNav and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 1 2 0 2.67 NextNav Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

NextNav presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 353.85%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given NextNav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than its rivals.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

