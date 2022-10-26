Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $44.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nomura decreased their target price on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.02.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

