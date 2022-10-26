NL Industries (NYSE:NL) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Head to Head Contrast

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) and Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

NL Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Abcam pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share. NL Industries pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NL Industries has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NL Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

NL Industries has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abcam has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.3% of NL Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NL Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NL Industries and Abcam’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NL Industries $140.80 million 2.94 $51.19 million $1.52 5.57 Abcam $336.37 million 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

NL Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Abcam.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NL Industries and Abcam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NL Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Abcam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NL Industries and Abcam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NL Industries 48.59% 18.80% 12.21% Abcam N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NL Industries beats Abcam on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It also offers original equipment and aftermarket stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement devices, trim tabs, steering wheels, and other billet aluminum accessories; grab handles, pin cleats, and other accessories; and dash panels, LED indicators, wire harnesses, and other accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage and risk management services. It sells its component products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. NL Industries, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Dallas, Texas. NL Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of Valhi, Inc.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays. Its research products are used in the areas of cancer, cardiovascular, cell biology, developmental biology, epigenetics, nuclear signaling, immunology, metabolism, microbiology, neuroscience, signal transduction, and stem cells. The company also offers diagnostic and therapeutic solutions. The company also sells its products online. Abcam plc has partnership with Cancer Research UK for the development and commercialization of novel custom antibodies to support the acceleration of cancer research. Abcam plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

