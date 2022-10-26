Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces $0.07 Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0728 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.5 %

NPIFF stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NPIFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.