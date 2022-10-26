Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,713,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 47,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NWBI. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.
