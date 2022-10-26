Northwest Natural Holding (NWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 65 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,438 shares of company stock worth $76,522 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,586,000 after purchasing an additional 277,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 16.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 226,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 80.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 104,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 194.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

