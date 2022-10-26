NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.44.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

