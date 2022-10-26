Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71.
OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
