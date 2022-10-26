ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Position Reduced by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.46. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

