Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,677,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,850 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,577,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Open Lending by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,268,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,995,000 after buying an additional 272,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. Open Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 18.48, a current ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

