Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,015.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

