Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.79. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

