OSI Systems (OSIS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. OSI Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.02-$6.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $6.02-$6.25 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OSI Systems to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,637. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

