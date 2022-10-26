Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on November 10th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.4%.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $35.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after buying an additional 174,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

