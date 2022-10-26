Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q4 guidance to $2.22 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.
Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
