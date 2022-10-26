Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,423 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 99,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 7,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 481,355 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 478.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $76.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. PENN Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Further Reading

