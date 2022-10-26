Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $951.11 per share, for a total transaction of $47,555.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,051. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

CABO stock opened at $800.99 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $730.44 and a 52 week high of $1,869.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,007.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,194.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.41 by ($1.28). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

