Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 650 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,851,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,160,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,677,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,463 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,334,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,841,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,507 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $38.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

