Parallel Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,253,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,684,000 after purchasing an additional 668,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,428,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,623,000 after buying an additional 650,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 404.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,206,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 3.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Raymond James cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $326.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 43.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

