Parallel Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,853,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 75,571 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% in the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 151,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $8,069,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EEMV opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

