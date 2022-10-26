Parallel Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Rating) by 456.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JSTC opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

