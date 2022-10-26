Parallel Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFT. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

