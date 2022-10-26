Parallel Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $102.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.