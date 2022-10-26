Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 25,494.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,264,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,594,000 after purchasing an additional 381,336 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 52.0% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $26.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at $194,255.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

