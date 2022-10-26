Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 310.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 45.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 87,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,105 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

