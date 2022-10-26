Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,965,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

LW opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $86.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

