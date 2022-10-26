Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.06. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com began coverage on Graco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.