Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 153,306 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

