Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:NEAR opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

