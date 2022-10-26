Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Relx by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,920 ($35.28) to GBX 3,020 ($36.49) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of RELX opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.46. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

