Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,578 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 106.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,677,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after acquiring an additional 863,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after acquiring an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $30,093,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of CCEP opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

