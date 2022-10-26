Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pentair Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pentair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 421.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 261,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PNR. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

