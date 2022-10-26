PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI opened at $136.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

